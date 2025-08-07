Candace Owens Joins Alex Jones: "Bibi Netanyahu Is The President Of The United States!"

MUST-SEE FULL INTERVIEW: Candace Owens Joins Alex Jones To Grade President Trump's 2nd Admin, Respond To The Epstein File Debacle, & Give Exclusive Intel On French President Emmanuel Macron’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Her For Calling His Wife A Man!



PLUS, Candace Gives Critical… pic.twitter.com/Ot16NyLwpp — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 6, 2025

Candace Owens Joins Alex Jones To Grade President Trump's 2nd Admin, Respond To The Epstein File Debacle, & Give Exclusive Intel On French President Emmanuel Macron’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Her For Calling His Wife A Man!