Announcers go silent after sexual act caught on camera during A’s-Rangers game

Some things can shock you into silence.

And when you’re on a broadcast, the silence can be awkward… for you and the hundreds of thousands — if not millions — listening.

We were reminded of that during the top of the fifth inning between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics as a camera cut to a man grabbing and rubbing on a woman’s chest.

This was followed by 22 seconds of mostly silence from the broadcast before Rangers third baseman Josh Bung slapped a pop fly out to centerfield.

Caray chuckled while calling the play, which led to the third out and a commercial break as the Rangers led the A’s 5-2 in the middle of the fifth inning.

Source: NY Post