Tucker Carlson draws lefty acclaim for blasting Republicans

Right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson has drawn rare acclaim from progressives for accusing GOPers of pursuing empty, symbolic victories rather than tackling the most challenging US issues.

Carlson on Friday delivered a populist takedown of the economic plights plaguing everyday Americans and faulted the GOP for failing to deliver on its promises to improve conditions.

“At some point, I want to look around and see a better country, I want to see a country recognize I don’t see people sleeping on the sidewalk. I don’t want to see people OD’ing on drugs.”

David Sirota, editor-in-chief of The Lever and a former top adviser to lefty Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), quickly took note of Carlson’s reflection.

“He’s correct here,” Sirota wrote on X. “Democratic leaders’ ongoing refusal to speak to the economic concerns of Americans continues to create opportunities for the American Right to pretend to be economic populists.”