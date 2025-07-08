Tucker and Saagar Enjeti on the Dangerous New Developments in Pam Bondi’s Epstein Cover-Up

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div> </div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <div class='widget-content'> <div class="button-container" style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; gap: 5px; justify-content: center;"> <!-- X Box --> <a href="https://x.com/newsandjava" target="_blank" style="text-decoration: none;"> <button style="padding: 2px; background-color: transparent; border: none; border-radius: 2px; cursor: pointer; width: 48px; height: 58px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center;"> <img src="https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.PmtJAgpGPCx8YvsR4isengHaHa%26pid%3DApi%26h%3D160&f=1&ipt=b4e402740dcf38ef3e8efd4977538a2a4693196deb4757568ac1e39cfe9fbfd6&ipo=images" alt="X Logo" style="width: 36px; height: 36px;" /> </button> </a> <!-- Telegram Box --> <a href="https://t.me/ziOzP9zJC9s5NWM5" target="_blank" style="text-decoration: none;"> <button style="padding: 2px; background-color: transparent; border: none; border-radius: 2px; cursor: pointer; width: 48px; height: 58px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center;"> <img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/82/Telegram_logo.svg/1200px-Telegram_logo.svg.png" alt="Telegram Logo" style="width: 36px; height: 36px;" /> </button> </a> <!-- YouTube Box --> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@newsandjava/videos" target="_blank" style="text-decoration: none;"> <button style="padding: 2px; background-color: transparent; border: none; border-radius: 2px; cursor: pointer; width: 48px; height: 58px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center;"> <img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/0/09/YouTube_full-color_icon_%282017%29.svg/1200px-YouTube_full-color_icon_%282017%29.svg.png" alt="YouTube Logo" style="width: 36px; height: 36px;" /> </button> </a> <!-- Rumble Box --> <a href="https://rumble.com/c/c-7677730" target="_blank" style="text-decoration: none;"> <button style="padding: 2px; background-color: transparent; border: none; border-radius: 2px; cursor: pointer; width: 48px; height: 58px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center;"> <img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/instruments-logo-143967718" alt="Rumble Logo" style="width: 36px; height: 36px;" /> </button> </a> </div> <div style="text-align: center; padding: 20px;"> <p>From the entire team at News and Java, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being loyal readers and visiting daily!</p> <p>Stay curious, stay connected, and we'll keep on posting the stories that matter to you most! Your comments and suggestions are always welcome.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class='widget Attribution' data-version='2' id='Attribution1'> <div class='widget-content'> <div class='blogger'> <a href='https://www.blogger.com' rel='nofollow'> <svg class='svg-icon-24'> <use xlink:href='/responsive/sprite_v1_6.css.svg#ic_post_blogger_black_24dp' xmlns:xlink='http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink'></use> </svg> Powered by Blogger </a> </div> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/2128908390-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1447683341-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY59ZFM7gmF98kkrrnf_tYJQmXgayA:1752016882208';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2025/07/tucker-and-saagar-enjeti-on-dangerous.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/07/tucker-and-saagar-enjeti-on-dangerous.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/07/tucker-and-saagar-enjeti-on-dangerous.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/2432192761546824947/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': true, 'adsenseAutoAds': true, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/7658af4fdeb4efeb', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'X', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to X', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '(.)', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '2432192761546824947', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YCCQzXmSk8w/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i3.ytimg.com/vi/YCCQzXmSk8w/sddefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'Tucker and Saagar Enjeti on the Dangerous New Developments in Pam Bondi\u2019s Epstein Cover-Up', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Tucker and Saagar Enjeti on the Dangerous New Developments in Pam Bondi\u2019s Epstein Cover-Up', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Tucker and Saagar Enjeti on the Dangerous New Developments in Pam Bondi\u2019s Epstein Cover-Up', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_uSLIBUiSVXFKDj8zvlrblbhkXWA838zv_6WxFfG2pTnqL-1Iu4WltBHeKcEbANBZgV5_Os41ZeTMV1A4kabFAwSEYEdvskhXBf8sIn4EtXEgUcFsE', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/07/tucker-and-saagar-enjeti-on-dangerous.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 2432192761546824947}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML28'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML29'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML32'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '2432192761546824947', 'title': 'Tucker and Saagar Enjeti on the Dangerous New Developments in Pam Bondi\u2019s Epstein Cover-Up', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_uSLIBUiSVXFKDj8zvlrblbhkXWA838zv_6WxFfG2pTnqL-1Iu4WltBHeKcEbANBZgV5_Os41ZeTMV1A4kabFAwSEYEdvskhXBf8sIn4EtXEgUcFsE', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'type': 'Attribution', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'Attribution1'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML28', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML28'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML29', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML29'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML32', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML32'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_AttributionView', new _WidgetInfo('Attribution1', 'footer', document.getElementById('Attribution1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>