Trump takes side in MAGA civil war over Epstein files as FBI director Kash Patel breaks silence on Pam Bondi

President Trump broke his silence on the MAGA civil war raging over the Jeffrey Epstein files by staunchly defending Attorney General Pam Bondi.

'What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!' Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

'We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.'

Trump then tried to blame the Epstein debacle on Democrats for launching countless investigations against him - before defending Bondi again and calling for unity among his base.

'LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!' he continued. 'One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.'

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel publicly dismissed speculation he is set to walk out amid conspiracies surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Patel spoke out to address a rumored rift inside the Trump administration over the Justice Department's handling of the long-awaited Epstein files.

'The conspiracy theories just aren't true, never have been,' Patel posted on X. 'It's an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump — and I'll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me.'

Patel's remarks follow reports of a heated internal dispute involving FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Bondi.