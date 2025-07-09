Trump supporters explode as president launches 'red meat' deflection tactic amid fury over Epstein 'cover-up'

Right-wing social media is exploding over a new criminal investigation into former CIA and FBI heads claiming it's just a move to distract from the Trump administration's letdown on the Epstein files.

The FBI is probing ex-CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey in relation to their investigations into Donald Trump's links to Russia in the 2016 election.

The probe will specifically examine whether the duo made false statements to Congress.

But MAGA supporters are saying the timing of the investigation announcement is suspicious.

It came days after an unsigned memo by Trump allies Pam Bondi's DOJ and Kash Patel's FBI stated that the review was closed and found that Epstein did commit suicide.

Trump supporters have speculated for years that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in prison and was murdered so he wouldn't be able to implicate other high-profile individuals in his crimes.

Trump's base had also demanded the FBI release a so-called 'client list' that they felt would reveal Epstein's co-conspirators.

But the memo also found that there was never a comprehensive 'client list' that the pedophile used for blackmail.

As MAGA world was set ablaze with fury over the lack of revelations, the FBI announced the investigation into the men behind the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

'Now they are dangling the prosecutions of Comey and Brennan to try and make us forget about Epstein. Not gonna work,' Liberty Lockdown podcast host Clint Russel posted to X.