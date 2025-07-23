Megyn Kelly calls Jennifer Lopez an adult entertainer while shading singer’s sultry performance

Megyn Kelly did not mince her words when commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s recent live performance.

The political commentator compared Lopez to “a soft porn star” when reposting a video of the 55-year-old singer performing her hit song “I’m Into You” at the Cook Music Festival in Spain on July 18.

“Great choices!” the 54-year-old sarcastically captioned the video on X.