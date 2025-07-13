Ghislaine Maxwell Ready to Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List

Sources inform Daily Mail that Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to testify before Congress regarding The Epstein Files.

Maxwell, aged 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, the sole individual incarcerated despite allegations that Jeffrey Epstein managed a network of underage girls.

Epstein's victims claimed they were circulated as sex objects among his affluent friends and billionaire associates who frequently visited his properties, including his private island, Little Saint James.

A source stated: Contrary to rumors, Ghislaine was never offered a plea deal. She is eager to appear before Congress and share her account.

No government official has ever requested her knowledge. As the only person jailed in connection with Epstein, she would embrace the opportunity to reveal the truth to the American public.

Maxwell contends she was entitled to immunity from prosecution under a 2007 Non-Prosecution Agreement secured by Epstein, her former partner and employer, when he pleaded guilty to two minor prostitution charges in a lenient deal that resulted in minimal jail time.

Controversy persists following the Department of Justice's claim that no Epstein 'client list' exists, coupled with the release of videos from New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, which the DOJ asserts confirm Epstein’s 2019 suicide while detained on sex trafficking charges.

Critics highlight a critical missing minute in the jail video, which also fails to show Epstein’s cell door or interior.

The scandal and alleged cover-up have sparked outrage among President Trump’s MAGA supporters, with some demanding the dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi after she reportedly backtracked on promises to release all Epstein-related files involving his prominent male associates.

On Saturday night, President Trump responded to cover-up allegations on Truth Social, stating: For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we not giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration?

Let's keep her ALIVE!