The Democrat financed and controlled insurrection is now spreading nationwide.



This coming Saturday, June 14 they are promising nationwide violence.



VIDEO:.Police instantly TAKE DOWN rioters who stormed the barricades in New York. FINALLY



The Riots are spreading across the… pic.twitter.com/8Lukv6aTyE — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 11, 2025

The Riots are spreading across the country as the Democrats turn up the HEAT!