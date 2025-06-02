Journalist Claims Top National Security Officials Around The World Know “We’re Living On Borrowed Time” Due To Major 2027 Event

“There’s certainly something gonna happen in 2027, and I don’t know what it is. I’ve also heard 2034 and I’ve also heard other dates, much later,” Coulthart said.

Identifying the cause of the alleged impending event is problematic because the journalist said people tell him different answers, explaining, “It depends on who you talk to. Some people say it’s a pole reversal, some people say it’s an asteroid hitting the planet, some people say it’s AI reaching quantum and then all of a sudden we lose the capacity to have control over our own computer systems. I have no idea.”

“What I am aware of is that everybody’s telling me we’re on borrowed time, and I cannot begin to emphasize how serious a look I get when I say to people who are confiding in me, ‘What’s the timescale on this?’ And, they’re urging me to be urgent,” he added.

When Coulthart attempts to get an answer from his sources, he said they will not bend because they’re “constrained by their national security oaths,” but that they do believe the public has a right to know about what’s coming.

Dalton-Morgan posted about the interview on 𝕏, saying he’s also spoken with someone “who has revealed something very similar” about the 2027 event.

Full Interview: