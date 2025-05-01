Virginia Giuffre’s Father Rejects Suicide Ruling, Calls for Investigation into Her Death

By Sam Spade, Correspondent

Published: May 1, 2025

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and a key figure in the Jeffrey Epstein case, died on April 24, 2025, at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia. Her family initially announced that the 41-year-old had taken her own life, but her father, Sky Roberts, has publicly rejected this conclusion, insisting that “somebody got to her” and that her death involved foul play. Roberts, along with Giuffre’s lawyer, Karrie Louden, is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Giuffre was one of the first accusers to publicly allege that Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, had sexually abused and trafficked her as a teenager. She also claimed that Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked her to powerful individuals, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, when she was 17. These allegations led to a high-profile lawsuit against Prince Andrew, which was settled out of court in 2022 for a reported $22 million, though Andrew denied any wrongdoing. Giuffre’s advocacy inspired other survivors to come forward, and her family described her as a “fierce warrior” in the fight against sexual abuse.

Sky Roberts expressed disbelief at the suicide ruling, stating, “There’s no way she took her own life.” He pointed to Giuffre’s strength and resilience, noting that she had overcome significant adversity and was dedicated to helping other survivors. Roberts referenced past statements Giuffre made, including a 2019 social media post where she wrote, “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” urging authorities to investigate if she were ever found dead by suicide. These statements have resurfaced, fueling doubts about the official cause of death.

Giuffre’s lawyer, Karrie Louden, who began representing her in January 2025, echoed Roberts’ concerns. Louden told The Sun that she saw no signs that Giuffre was contemplating suicide, describing her as someone “looking forward to things in the future.” Louden suggested the possibility of “misadventure” rather than suicide, though she refrained from speculating further. She was among the first to arrive at Giuffre’s home after news of her death broke.

The family’s announcement of Giuffre’s death highlighted the toll of her lifelong experiences with abuse. They shared a handwritten note found after her passing, believed to be intended for sexual abuse survivors, which read, “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.” The note, posted on Facebook by Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, underscored her commitment to advocacy, with her family vowing to continue her fight.

Giuffre’s final months were marked by personal challenges. She was reportedly involved in a custody battle with her estranged husband, with whom she shared three children, and faced legal trouble after breaching a family violence restraining order. In March 2025, Giuffre was involved in a car accident when a school bus hit her vehicle, though she was released from the hospital. Her sister-in-law alleged that Giuffre had endured physical abuse from her husband, including a severe incident in January 2025.

Western Australia Police have stated that Giuffre’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but the doubts raised by her father and lawyer have sparked public discussion. Social media posts on X reflect ongoing sentiment, with some users echoing Roberts’ call for an independent investigation, though these claims remain inconclusive without official evidence.

Giuffre’s death marks a tragic end to a life defined by her courage in confronting powerful figures and advocating for justice. As her family and supporters mourn, they continue to honor her legacy, urging survivors to carry on her mission. Authorities have not yet responded to the calls for further investigation, leaving questions about her death unanswered for now.