Trump shares theory on Truth Social linking Bill and Hillary Clinton to a series of high-profile deaths

President Trump has shared a theory linking Bill and Hillary Clinton to a series of high-profile deaths.

Trump shared an explosive video on his Truth Social account on Saturday accusing the powerful political couple of eliminating several enemies and potential threats over the decades.

Titled 'THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE', the footage connects the former First Lady and her husband President Bill Clinton, to a string of deaths including those of John F. Kennedy Jr., DNC staffer Seth Rich, and former White House lawyer Vince Foster.

Trump didn't offer any comment of his own to accompany the post.