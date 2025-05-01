The White House Launches Drudge Style Website for 'Trusted News Sites and Resources'

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: May 1, 2025

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a website styled like the Drudge Report, intended as a “hub for trusted news sites and resources.” By Thursday, the site featured links to updates from the White House’s Rapid Response X account and articles from outlets including Fox News, Breitbart, the New York Post, and others.

The website serves as a centralized platform for supporters of the president’s agenda to access authentic news in a shareable, user-friendly format," a White House official told Axios. "It’s a comprehensive resource for news, aligning with the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and policies prioritizing America’s interests."

The Drudge Report hit back.

White House Website: