Jennifer Lopez suffers nasty face injury after accident on stage

Jennifer Lopez's plans to host the American Music Awards almost went up in smoke after she suffered a nasty injury.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old singer and actress revealed in an Instagram Stories post that she had injured her face while on stage rehearsing for the upcoming awards ceremony.

The injury was severe enough to require stitches, but Jennifer was in luck, as the celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond was on hand to take care of her.

Jennifer first broke the news cryptically with a closeup of her face showing her holding an ice pack over her red nose and eye.

'So this happened,' she wrote.

In a follow-up snap, she clarified the extent of her injury and said it happened 'During @amas rehearsals.'