Fox News Panelist Camryn Kinsey Suddenly Collapses During Broadcast

Camryn Kinsey, a former Trump administration official and rising conservative voice, collapsed live on-air during a Thursday night broadcast of Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher.

Kinsey, a former White House correspondent for One America News Network and founder of Titan Media Strategies, was offering sharp insights into the stark ideological divide between President Trump and Joe Biden when she began to visibly struggle with her words.

“Ideology is where… It’s not abut uh—” Kinsey attempted to say, before her eyes rolled back and she slumped sideways, crashing to the ground on live television.

Gallagher was visibly shaken by the disturbing sight, nearly rising from his chair before a crew member rushed in to assist.