Eric Swalwell Runs Cover for MS-13 Gang Member During Heated Exchange Noem

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ended up in a heated exchange with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem during a hearing on Wednesday.

Swalwell shamelessly ran cover for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported illegal alien from El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia is known to U.S. federal law enforcement as an MS-13 gang member, a human trafficker, and a domestic abuser.

However, Democrats are outraged that President Donald Trump’s administration deported the dangerous criminal alien.

During an exchange with Noem during the Homeland Security budget hearing in Washington, D.C., Swalwell attempted to claim that photos showing Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 tattoos had been “doctored.”