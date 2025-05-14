Diddy's wild hotel attack on Cassie seen in newly released unedited surveillance video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie during a freak-off at a Los Angeles hotel was made public early Wednesday after the entire unedited footage was shown to court.

Cassie Ventura, 38, came face-to-face with the hip-hop mogul on the second day of his trial as she revealed intimate details of their sordid relationship.

The singer claimed she took part in his days-long sex parties because she feared he would blackmail her if she refused, jurors heard yesterday.

The unedited surveillance videos have been submitted as evidence at the trial and show various angles of the brutal attack as Diddy drags the R&B singer from an elevator and menacingly paces down the hallway in a towel.

Combs shook his head slowly from side to side and the packed courtroom fell silent as jurors were shown the 2016 hotel security camera video for the first time.

The video did not have sound.

Jurors watched intently on video monitors at their seats in the jury box, but there were no discernible, visible reactions.