Deranged Liberal Attacks Trump Nominee During Interview

Ed Martin, the Trump nominee whose hopes for higher office were dashed this week, nearly added injury to the insult after a deranged liberal woman attacked him during a live TV interview.

Martin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, D.C., was reacting to news that President Donald Trump had withdrawn his nomination to permanently fill the role when he was interrupted and spit on by the angry woman.

“We need to get serious about–” Martin was saying before he turned toward a gathering commotion off-screen.

“Who the f*** are you?” the woman screamed as she came into focus. “You are in my end!” she appeared to say before spitting on him.

“Whoa!” the Trump appointee reacted, putting up an arm to defend himself. The woman could be seen stomping away viciously while pulling her dog’s leash and turning back to cast a glare.

“You are a disgusting man!” she yelled over her shoulder.

Newsmax correspondent Rob Schmitt shared the clip on X, writing, “This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview. Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail.”