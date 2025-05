Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The future of law enforcement is here, and it’s wearing a robotic face.

Around the globe, police forces are integrating artificial intelligence-powered robots into public safety strategies, blending advanced surveillance with real-time threat detection.

Thailand has emerged as a key player in this shift, deploying its first AI police robot during the chaotic Songkran festival, a move that raises critical questions about safety, privacy and the role of technology in society.