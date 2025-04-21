Why was Kristi Noem's carrying $3k in cash when she was robbed?

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was carrying $3,000 in cash when her purse was stolen because she was planning to hand out the money to family as Easter gifts, she claims.

Kristi was robbed while she was dining at Capital Burger in Washington D.C., despite being accompanied by her Secret Service detail.

But a law enforcement source disclosed to CNN that there were plenty of valuables in the bag that was stolen on Sunday.

The man was able to take off with Noem's driver's license, medication, house keys, passport, DHS badge, makeup bag, blank checks and roughly $3,000 in cash, the source shared.

'Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,' the spokesperson said of the wedge of cash now missing, Fox news reports.

After reviewing the restaurant's security footage, the Secret Service determined that Noem's bag was snatched by a white man in a medical mask before he exited the restaurant.

Noem, speaking to press at the White House Easter Egg Roll, confirmed that the incident occurred and shared that the incident is unresolved.

Source: Daily Mail