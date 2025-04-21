Who Will Be the Next Pope? Contenders to Replace Francis Include Potential First Black or Asian Pontiff

By Sam Spade, Correspondent

Published: April 21, 2025

Following the death of Pope Francis at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the Catholic Church faces a historic moment as cardinals prepare to gather in the Sistine Chapel for the papal conclave to elect his successor. The passing of the first Latin American pope has sparked speculation about whether the next pontiff could be the first Black or Asian pope, signaling a further shift in the Church’s global leadership. Here are the top contenders, drawn from diverse regions and theological perspectives, vying to lead the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle: The 'Asian Pope Francis'

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, from the Philippines, is a leading candidate and could become the first Asian pope. Known for his progressive views, Tagle aligns closely with Pope Francis, earning the nickname “Asian Pope Francis.” As pro-prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, he has advocated for a more inclusive Church, criticizing its harsh stance on gay people, unwed mothers, and divorced Catholics. Vatican expert Edward Pentin notes that Tagle was Francis’s favored successor years ago, and his leadership of a key evangelization office strengthens his candidacy. However, his relative youth could be a drawback if cardinals prefer a shorter papacy.

Cardinal Peter Turkson: A Potential First Black Pope

Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, from Ghana, is a prominent contender who could make history as the first Black pope. Appointed archbishop of Cape Coast in 1992 by Pope John Paul II and made a cardinal in 2003, Turkson has been a key adviser to Francis on climate change and social justice. His long-standing prominence, including being a top contender in the 2013 conclave, bolsters his case. Turkson’s focus on peace and justice resonates with the Church’s global mission, though his age may concern some electors.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin: The Continuity Candidate

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, of Italy, is seen as the closest to a “continuity candidate” for Pope Francis. As Cardinal Secretary of State since 2014, Parolin holds significant influence within the Vatican’s hierarchy. His moderate theological stance and deep bureaucratic ties make him a stabilizing choice for those favoring Francis’s reforms without radical shifts. Parolin’s experience and prominence position him as a frontrunner, though some cardinals may seek a non-European pope to reflect the Church’s global diversity.

Cardinal Peter Erdo: The Conservative Choice

Cardinal Peter Erdo, a Hungarian and the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, represents the conservative wing of the Church. Known for his expertise in canon law, Erdo appeals to those who feel the Church needs to restore order after what some perceive as “ecclesiastical lawlessness” under Francis. His criticism of Francis’s positions on divorce and immigration aligns him with traditionalists. Erdo’s conservative credentials make him a strong contender, though his election could signal a shift away from Francis’s progressive legacy.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu: A Conservative African Voice

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 65, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is another potential first Black pope. A vocal conservative, Besungu publicly opposed Francis’s decree allowing blessings for same-sex couples, declaring it “null and void” in Africa to avoid scandal. As the youngest frontrunner, his election could lead to a longer papacy and a reversal of some of Francis’s reforms. His outspoken stance and leadership in a conflict-torn region highlight his influence, but his conservative views may polarize voters.

The Conclave: A Secretive and Historic Process

The conclave, set to begin at least 15 days after Francis’s death following a nine-day mourning period, will see up to 138 cardinals—110 appointed by Francis—vote in a secretive process. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the next pope, with ballots burned after each round, producing black smoke for no decision or white smoke to signal a new pontiff. The diversity of the electors, with increased representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, reflects Francis’s global vision and could favor a non-European candidate.

A Pivotal Moment for the Church

The election of the next pope will shape the Catholic Church’s future, deciding whether it continues Francis’s progressive reforms or shifts toward conservatism. With strong contenders from Africa, Asia, and Europe, the conclave could produce a historic first—a Black or Asian pontiff—or maintain continuity with a European leader. As the world watches, the cardinals’ decision will resonate far beyond the Vatican’s walls.