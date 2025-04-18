White House Breaks X With Photo of Trump's Latest Oval Office Visitor

President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mav8cMqirJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

The White House practically broke X on Friday with a post showing Hollywood star Vince Vaughn posing for a photo with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

In the now-viral post on X from the White House's official account, Trump is pictured sitting behind the Resolute Desk with the 55-year-old actor standing next to him.

“President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office,” the post read. It included a movie-type poster with their names and the title “White House Crashers.”

It was an obvious reference to one of Vaughn’s bigger movie hits, the 2005 romantic comedy “Wedding Crashers” with actor Owen Wilson.