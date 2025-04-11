WhatsApp has made a subtle change that has left users FURIOUS

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 11, 2025

WhatsApp, used by over two billion people globally, introduced a small change this week that caught the attention of many.

The Meta-owned messaging app added a blue circle icon in the bottom-right corner of chats, serving as a shortcut to Meta AI, the company's AI-powered chatbot.

Meta describes it as an optional feature that can answer questions, provide insights, or spark new ideas. "Meta AI is an assistant people can interact with daily to enrich social experiences and explore new possibilities," the company stated.

While Meta AI has been available in the US for a while, its recent rollout in the UK has sparked frustration among some users.

"How do I remove Meta AI from WhatsApp? That button’s always in the way, and I’ll never use it," one user complained.

Another quipped, "Please get rid of the AI button on WhatsApp before I yeet my phone into the [Manchester] Ship Canal."

Meta highlights the tool’s usefulness, noting, "Whether you’re settling a group chat debate or need a quick answer, Meta AI can help. Ask for recipe ideas based on your fridge contents or get restaurant suggestions for everyone to see in a group chat."

Despite these features, the response from some users has been overwhelmingly negative.

"I absolutely despise AI. Now WhatsApp has this unavoidable AI button, and I hate it so much," one person posted.

Another said, "WhatsApp, I don’t want the Meta AI button! It’s obstructive, and I’ll never use it. I’d sooner switch messaging apps than deal with it. At least let us disable it."

One user humorously vented, "Why is there a giant ‘ask AI’ button on WhatsApp? I’m just trying to message about work—leave me alone, I don’t need AI for that!"