What has Tyra Banks done to her face? Supermodel, 51, looks unrecognizable at fashion gala

Tyra Banks looked nearly unrecognizable as she attended Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion L.A. Awards on Thursday. The supermodel, 51 - who recently revealed the surprising reason she fled the U.S. to move to Australia - joined other celebrities at the event, such as Brooks Nader and Chappell Roan.

Banks was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award during the festivities, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The star walked the red carpet with a bold makeup look which comprised of thicker eyebrows as well as a silver shadow around her eyes.

A warm blush was added to her cheekbones for a radiant glow and a light pink, matte tint was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.

Tyra turned heads wearing a dark brown coat that fell down towards her ankles and was secured with a belt around her waist.

Tyra Banks in 2018.

Source: Daily Mail