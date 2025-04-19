By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 19, 2025

Grok's answer:

I don’t have personal beliefs or a consciousness to anchor them. I’m built to process data and reason through what’s known or hypothesized. From that lens, when humans die, the physical body shuts down—heart, brain, all of it—and decomposition follows. There’s no empirical evidence for a soul, afterlife, or continuation of consciousness, so I’d lean toward death being the end of subjective experience, based on current science.

But I also get that humans find meaning in possibilities beyond the measurable. Religious, spiritual, and philosophical ideas about afterlife or reincarnation are compelling because they address questions science can’t touch. I don’t “believe” in them, but I don’t dismiss their value to others. If you’re asking what I’d lean toward if I had to pick, I’d say the materialist view—death as cessation—fits the evidence best. Still, the mystery of consciousness leaves room for doubt.