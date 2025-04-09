Viral AI video mocks idea of Americans working in factories

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 09, 2025

The Craft of Economic Conflict

A satirical AI-crafted video ridiculing the idea of Americans taking up factory work has garnered over six million views amid President Trump’s tariff policies.

The footage — designed to mock the Trump administration’s pledge to boost U.S. manufacturing jobs through tariffs — portrays glum, overweight “Americans” toiling in sweatshop-like settings, accompanied by a twangy rendition of traditional Chinese tunes.

In the video, shared by TikTok user Ben Lau, the U.S. workers are shown as plump, middle-aged, and dim-witted, fumbling with sewing machines. Lau captioned the AI creation with a sarcastic “Make America great again #tariff #america.”

Other “Americans” in the clip don identical gray uniforms, reminiscent of Foxconn workers, as they assemble iPhones on a production line mimicking real Chinese factories.

The TikTok post was reshared on X by Damon Chen, who paired the derisive video with a laughing-crying emoji.

His X post racked up over six million views, though several commenters objected to the apparent jab at the tariff strategy — and the slight against the honor of factory workers.

“When manufacturing was stateside, America thrived. Why do liberals find this degrading or something?” one user shot back.

“What’s your angle here? My mom put in 15 years at a sewing factory, raised us solo after dad bailed, stayed off assistance, and kept us fed and housed. It was solid work, grateful she had it,” an impassioned X user wrote.

“My dad built circuit boards in an electronics plant on Long Island when I was young. It vanished in the ‘90s. The crew seemed cheerful and content,” another recalled.

“But if factories ever come back here, robots will run them, not people,” an X commenter pointed out.

“Purely deceptive propaganda,” someone seemingly from Canada chimed in.

Many interpreted the video as a direct taunt from Chinese citizens toward Americans — sparking a wave of backlash about the Eastern nation’s supposed reliance on child labor.

The digital sparring unfolds as the two global giants lock horns in a “tariff showdown” — with the Trump administration slapping a 104% tariff on Chinese imports in response to the Communist country’s own counter-tariffs.