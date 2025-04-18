Tulsi Gabbard Releases 10,000 Documents on RFK Assassination, Shaking Up Transparency Efforts

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 18, 2025

In a bold move toward government transparency, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of approximately 10,000 pages of previously classified documents related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. The disclosure, revealed on April 18, 2025, fulfills a key promise by the Trump administration to shed light on one of America’s most tragic and debated historical moments. The documents, which had been stored in boxes at the National Archives, were digitized and made public under Gabbard’s leadership, marking a significant step in uncovering long-hidden details surrounding the assassination.

The release stems from President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176, issued shortly after his inauguration, which mandated the declassification of records related to the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and former President John F. Kennedy. Gabbard, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Wire at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland, emphasized the importance of the moment, stating, “Today is a big day.” She noted that the 10,000 pages released are just the first tranche, with over 50,000 additional pages still to be processed and made public in the coming weeks. “This building belongs to the American people. They deserve to know what’s inside,” Gabbard said, underscoring her commitment to openness.

The documents include previously unseen State Department cables, some of which contain intriguing claims. Notably, Gabbard highlighted cables from foreign countries suggesting that Senator Kennedy was assassinated—remarks made before his death was officially confirmed. These revelations have sparked renewed interest in the circumstances of Kennedy’s assassination, which occurred on June 5, 1968, shortly after he delivered a speech celebrating his California primary victory in the presidential race. Kennedy was shot at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles by Sirhan Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian, and died the following day.

The release has personal significance for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the late senator’s son and current U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. During a cabinet meeting on April 10, 2025, Gabbard informed President Trump that the files were nearly ready for release, prompting Trump to encourage her to share them with Kennedy Jr., noting, “It’s very personal stuff. But it’s time.” Kennedy Jr. expressed gratitude, stating that the “world needs to know the truth.” The emotional weight of the disclosure was evident, with Trump acknowledging the impact on Kennedy Jr., saying, “That’s hitting close to home.”

Gabbard’s efforts extend beyond the RFK files. She also announced the declassification of the Biden administration’s “Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” a 15-page report that outlined controversial measures, including restrictions on Second Amendment protections. This dual release underscores Gabbard’s broader mission to expose what she describes as the politicization of U.S. intelligence agencies, a theme she emphasized during her confirmation hearings. In her opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard vowed to overhaul agencies like the FBI, CIA, and NSA, which she accused of being weaponized against political opponents.

The declassification process has not been without challenges. Gabbard noted that more than 100 people have been working “around the clock” to scan and digitize the documents, which had been untouched for decades. Additionally, “hunters” are scouring storage lockers at the FBI, CIA, and other agencies to locate any remaining unreported files. Some documents still bear “FOUO” (For Official Use Only) designations, indicating an intermediate step in the declassification process, which could delay their full public release.

Public reaction, as reflected on platforms like X, has been intense, with users praising Gabbard’s actions as a blow to entrenched government secrecy. One post exclaimed, “Tulsi Gabbard just released 10,000+ classified RFK assassination files,” while another highlighted the significance of the State Department cables, suggesting they could reshape historical narratives. However, some skepticism persists, with critics questioning whether the full truth will ever be uncovered, given the complexity of declassification and potential redactions.

The release of the RFK files follows earlier declassifications, including documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in March 2025. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who leads a task force on declassification, has also made headlines by asserting the involvement of “two gunmen” in JFK’s assassination, fueling speculation about broader conspiracies. The ongoing effort to release records on Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination further signals the administration’s commitment to transparency across these pivotal 1960s events.

As the public begins to sift through the 10,000 pages, historians, researchers, and citizens alike are eager to uncover new insights into Robert F. Kennedy’s death and its broader implications. Gabbard’s actions have positioned her as a central figure in the push for government accountability, challenging long-standing narratives and inviting Americans to explore the truths hidden within their nation’s archives.

Sources: The Daily Wire, Fox News, RedState, The Last Refuge, posts on X