Trump's Video Sparks Outcry: Civilian Gathering or Houthi Attack?

By Sam Spade, News and Java Correspondent

Published: April 06, 2025

On April 4, 2025, President Trump shared a video on social media, claiming it depicted a gathering of Houthis planning an attack, which he suggested had been thwarted. However, multiple social media users have contested this claim, asserting that the video actually showed a Yemeni tribal gathering celebrating Eid al-Fitr. These users have labeled the incident as a potential war crime, accusing Trump of misrepresenting the event and celebrating the deaths of civilians. No official statements or clarifications from Trump or his representatives regarding the video have been reported as of April 6, 2025.

It takes a special kind of stupid to think this was anything other than a war crime. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/GHTmeiMpyY https://t.co/9tH9HAHoLr pic.twitter.com/DIPJh0jcuF — The Last American Vagabond (@TLAVagabond) April 6, 2025