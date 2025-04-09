Trump's Broad Tariff Strategy Takes Effect, Slapping China with 104% Duty

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 09, 2025

On Wednesday, the U.S. government started enforcing tariffs set by President Trump on approximately 90 nations, including a hefty 104% tax on China. These broad reciprocal tariffs, affecting both allies and rivals, took effect shortly after midnight and are added to an existing 10% base tariff introduced on April 5.

Trump, aged 78, imposed the highest duties on Chinese imports following China's retaliatory 34% tariffs on American goods, which came in response to the 34% import fee he announced the previous week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked on Tuesday, "China made an error by retaliating. When America is struck, the president strikes back with greater force. That's why 104% tariffs on China will begin tonight at midnight."

In addition to the 34% reciprocal tariff and a prior 20% duty on Chinese imports, Trump's 50% retaliatory tariff brings the total tariff rate on China to 104%.

The president sees his tariff strategy as the country's "Declaration of Economic Independence," expecting it to dismantle foreign trade barriers and spark a surge in U.S. manufacturing.

The tariff rates—such as 17% on Israel, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan, and 25% on South Korea—were determined by the president's Council of Economic Advisers, factoring in the U.S. trade deficit with each partner plus a baseline rate.

Multiple officials from the Trump administration have noted that since the announcement of the "Liberation Day" tariffs, foreign leaders have been eagerly calling to negotiate reductions in the rates.