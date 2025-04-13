Trump Undergoes Annual Physical, Physician Reports on Health and Cognitive Status

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 11, 2025

President Trump recently completed his annual physical examination, with his physician providing an update on his overall health and cognitive condition. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the check-up took place as part of routine medical evaluations for the 78-year-old public figure.

The physician's assessment, as cited in the report, indicates that Trump remains in good physical health for his age, with no significant concerns noted. The cognitive evaluation also showed no signs of decline, suggesting that Trump maintains mental sharpness amid his ongoing public engagements.

MAGA!