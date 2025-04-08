Trump Signals Openness to Tax Hikes for Wealthy in Private GOP Meeting

By Michelle Black, Business Correspondent

Published: April 08, 2025

Last week, in a private meeting with Republican senators, President Donald Trump expressed openness to increasing tax rates for some of America's wealthiest individuals, as reported by three sources familiar with the discussion.

The remarks surfaced during a conversation about his agenda with Senate Budget Committee Republicans and Majority Leader John Thune. When Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., inquired about Trump’s stance on a proposal to raise taxes for top earners, the president indicated he was amenable to the concept, according to the three individuals who spoke to Semafor.

While attendees didn’t interpret Trump’s comments as unequivocal endorsement, his receptiveness to elevating rates for high-income taxpayers echoes recent supportive hints from some White House allies. Allowing tax increases for the rich could shield Republicans from Democratic criticism that Trump’s policies betray the working-class supporters who propelled him to victory in November.

The White House did not respond to inquiries for this story.