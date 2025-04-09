Trump reveals exactly why he U-turned on tariffs

Presiden Trump has revealed he put a 90-day pause on his global tariffs because people were 'getting yippie' about it.

Stock markets tanked after Trump started his trade war and the president admitted he had been watching the collapse.

'I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippie, you know, getting a little bit yippie, a little bit afraid,' he said at the White House during an event honoring car racing champions.

Trump appeared to be referring to the 'yips' - when golfers start twitching and missing putts.

He added: 'The bond market is very tricky. I was watching it. But if you look at it now, it's it's beautiful. The bond market right now is beautiful. But yeah, I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy.'

The president called the time period the 'transition to greatness.'

Additionally, he might consider exempting some US companies from the tariffs over the 90-day pause period, he noted, adding his thinking on that would be made 'instinctively.'