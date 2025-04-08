Trump Plants 'MAGAnolia' at White House

By Sam Spade, News and Java Correspondent

Published: April 08, 2025

On Tuesday, April 8, President Donald J. Trump planted a new 'MAGAnolia' sapling at the White House. This sapling is a direct descendant of the historic 'Jackson Magnolia' tree, which was removed earlier in the week due to safety concerns. The planting ceremony was attended by Dale, a 53-year veteran, who assisted with the event. President Donald J. Trump planted a new MAGAnolia sapling at the White House — a direct descendant of the historic "Jackson Magnolia." 🌳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aSJn8Zo4pp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2025