Trump is REALLY serious about eliminating Income Tax, get ready for phase 2

By Michelle Black, Business Correspondent

Published: April 08, 2025

The idea of scrapping federal income taxes, as floated by President Trump in his tariff-driven economic vision, carries a host of potential benefits that could resonate with Americans across the board. Here’s why this radical shift might be a good thing.

First, eliminating income taxes would put more money directly into people’s pockets. In 2024, the IRS collected roughly $2.5 trillion from individual income taxes—an average of about $15,000 per taxpayer. Without that burden, workers, families, and small business owners could keep their full paychecks, boosting disposable income overnight. Imagine no more W-2 withholdings or April tax filings—just pure earnings to spend, save, or invest as you see fit. Economists like Milton Friedman long argued that reducing tax burdens fuels personal freedom and economic growth, and this could be that theory in action.

Second, it could simplify a bloated, convoluted system. The U.S. tax code spans over 70,000 pages, riddled with loopholes, deductions, and compliance costs that drain time and money. The IRS itself is a behemoth, with an annual budget nearing $15 billion and a workforce of over 80,000. Ditching income taxes could shrink or eliminate this bureaucracy, replacing it with a leaner tariff-collection mechanism. For businesses, the end of corporate income taxes—another $500 billion chunk—could free up capital for hiring, innovation, or expansion, unshackled from endless tax planning.

Third, pairing this with tariffs could supercharge American manufacturing. If imports become pricier, companies might relocate production to the U.S., creating jobs and revitalizing industries like steel, textiles, and tech. Historically, tariffs funded the government before the 16th Amendment introduced income taxes in 1913, and the U.S. thrived as an industrial powerhouse. A modern version could reduce reliance on foreign goods, bolstering national security and economic independence.

Finally, it’s a psychological win. Income taxes feel like a penalty on hard work—every raise or bonus gets a government cut. Replacing them with tariffs shifts the burden to consumption, especially of foreign products, aligning taxation with choice rather than effort. For the average American, the promise of “no income tax” could ignite optimism and trust in a system that’s long felt rigged.

Of course, the math must work—tariffs would need to rake in trillions without tanking trade or spiking inflation. But if executed well, eliminating income taxes could spark a renaissance of prosperity, simplicity, and self-reliance, making it a tantalizing prospect for a nation ready for change.