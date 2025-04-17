Trump Admin Strikes Back at Judge Threatening Contempt Proceedings

The Trump administration on Wednesday reportedly filed an appeal to counter a federal judge’s ruling that there is probable cause to hold it in contempt over the deportation of Venezuelan illegal immigrants.

Judge James Boasberg, on the same day, issued a ruling establishing probable cause for contempt proceedings, arguing that the White House refused to comply with his earlier order to turn around two planes transporting alleged Venezuelan gang members to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Boasberg claimed the White House acted in “willful disregard” of the order. “The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders—especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it,” he wrote in his opinion.

The administration filed its appeal with the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday night, hours after Boasberg issued his ruling, according to Fox News.

Source: Townhall