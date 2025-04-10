Trump Admin EPA to Eliminate All Animal Testing

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 10, 2025

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced plans to phase out all animal testing, reigniting a commitment originally set during Donald Trump’s first term. According to a recent report from RedState, dated April 10, 2025, the EPA is targeting a complete elimination of animal testing, reversing a rollback that occurred under the Biden administration.

During Trump’s initial presidency, the EPA, under Administrator Andrew Wheeler, laid out an ambitious plan in 2019 to reduce mammal testing by 30% by 2025 and end it entirely by 2035. This directive included a $4.25 million investment in alternative research methods, such as cell testing and computer modeling, to assess chemical safety without relying on animals. The move was hailed by animal rights advocates as a historic step forward, uniting bipartisan support among taxpayers and pet owners alike.

However, the Biden administration scrapped these deadlines, opting instead to prioritize what it called “the best available science,” a decision that drew criticism from groups like White Coat Waste Project. Critics accused the EPA of backtracking on promises to phase out animal testing, including plans to retire lab rabbits, and instead expanding taxpayer-funded experiments.

Now, with Trump back in office, the EPA is recommitting to its original goal. The agency aims to eliminate animal testing entirely, though specific timelines remain unclear in the latest announcement. This development has sparked renewed optimism among animal welfare advocates, who see it as a chance to end what they describe as outdated and inhumane practices.