Top NFL draft prospect commits suicide

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has reportedly taken his own life at the age of 24 - days before he was due in court accused of negligent homicide. Lacy was considered one of the top prospects coming out of college football ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

But shocking reports emerged on Sunday that he had died. According to WBRZ, the cause of death was suicide.

Lacy was arrested on January 13 after a warrant was issued by local police over a December 17 car crash that killed a 78-year-old Louisiana man.

Prosecutors allege that Lacy crashed head-on into another car, killing Herman Hall. He was also accused of speeding and fleeing the scene.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death and reckless operation with accident. He was released on $151,000 bond and back in February, amid the ongoing legal problems, Lacy broke his silence on social media writing to write: ‘Trust the process!!’

Just 18 days ago - on March 26 - the wide receiver took part in the LSU pro day, when he showed off his ability in front of NFL scouts.

But on Sunday morning, it was reported that Lacy was found dead Saturday night in Houston.

Lacy's friend Rontrell Sandolph posted a heartbreaking tribute on social media on Sunday, asking: 'Why would u leave me bro?'

'I’m so lost for words... I went to sleep 4 times and woke up to see if that was a dream,' he wrote. 'All the talks, all the tears, everything, you know GOD had us! Yk (you know) we protected everyday we wake up and go to sleep.

'I promise i tell u this everyday, i prayed for ur career, ur health, everything everytime i laid my head on that pillow at night!! Even if i fell asleep without saying my prayers i wake up in middle of night and still talk to GOD for you!!! 2 why would u leave me bro?'

Source: Daily Mail