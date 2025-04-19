They murdered people all over the world and so far we have let them get away with it. Why?

ARREST Dr. Fauci for planning the ‘Pandemic’ to overthrow the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/2krNPltYl1— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 18, 2025
The White House admitted yesterday that the Covid Mask Policy was outright FRAUD.— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 19, 2025
WE NEED ARRESTS.
“Everyone must wear a mask…”
-Bill Gates (not a Doctor)
“I can’t breathe in this mask…”
-2 year old child
“I never said people had to mask”
-Bill Gates, Pathological Liar pic.twitter.com/X7f4QkXXPt