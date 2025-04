By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 21, 2025

Is Joe Biden’s Easter photo real? Many are questioning the authenticity of the former president’s family picture. It looks strange, and given his age, it’s hard to believe Joe was kneeling or squatting for the shot.

We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Q6PtaILuJw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 21, 2025

Trump's Easter Message: