The Megyn Kelly Show with Steve Bannon 4/22/2025

Megyn Kelly begins the show by addressing the breaking news about the effort to push Pete Hegseth out as Defense Secretary, what's really behind his firing of his top staffers after a leak investigation, one of those fired now speaking out on Tucker Carlson's show and what he's implying about Hegseth, and more. Then Steve Bannon, host of Bannon's War Room, joins to discuss the intra-MAGA fight at the center of the Hegseth Pentagon tension, why the leakers may have wanted to get the information out publicly, the various "America First" factions in the movement today, the Democrats’ strategy behind embracing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, how it’s really all about delaying Trump and his ability to take more aggressive actions, the media spin and manipulation about his real story, AOC's potential to become a major national player, and more.