'Stop the clock': GOP, Dems come together to end Daylight Saving over health, economic risks

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 10, 2025

In a rare display of bipartisan unity, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are joining forces to potentially end Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the United States. Lawmakers from both parties argue that the twice-yearly clock changes pose health and economic risks, prompting a push to "stop the clock" and adopt a permanent time standard.

The effort, highlighted in a recent Fox News report, has gained traction as figures like Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Representative Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) advocate for locking the clock to eliminate the disruptive shifts between DST and Standard Time. Scott, a longtime opponent of the practice, emphasizes benefits like extended evening daylight for states like Florida, where outdoor activities drive the economy. Meanwhile, health experts and organizations, such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, warn that clock changes disrupt circadian rhythms, potentially increasing risks of heart attacks, strokes, and traffic accidents.

Though public opinion remains split—some favor more evening light, others prioritize brighter mornings—the growing consensus is that the constant switching is unpopular and costly. While past attempts, like the 2022 Sunshine Protection Act, stalled, this renewed bipartisan momentum suggests the days of springing forward and falling back could be numbered. Whether Congress opts for permanent DST or Standard Time, the debate underscores a shared desire to end the time-shifting tradition once and for all.