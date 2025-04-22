Senator Ron Johnson reveals plans for 9/11 hearings, raising questions about whether World Trade Center Building 7 was intentionally demolished

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 22, 2025

Congressional probes into the 9/11 attacks may soon advance, potentially indicating that World Trade Center Building 7 was demolished intentionally.

In a discussion with Benny Johnson, the Wisconsin Republican senator expressed a desire to understand why specific details about the attacks, including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) documents on WTC Building 7’s collapse, remain unreleased to the public.

Breaking Global Bombshell! 9/11 Was A Deep State Inside Job Says U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.



The Controlled Demolition of Building 7 Is The Irrefutable Smoking Gun Proving That 9/11 Was A State Sponsored Terror Attack Organized By The U.S. And Other Nations Who Wanted A Pretext To… pic.twitter.com/Itx3PnKxfF — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 21, 2025

Senator Ron Johnson drops BOMBSHELL:



Tells us that 9/11 Hearings are being planned, Building 7 was potentially a "Controlled Demolition"



“Structural Engineers say that thing didn't come down in any other way than controlled demolition. Molten steel. Destruction of evidence. We… pic.twitter.com/aBQzCakll7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2025

Tucker Carlson and Congressman Curt Weldon are finally saying what many have been too afraid to admit: this might be the biggest scandal in American history.



Three buildings collapsed as if they were programmed to do so. Not two — three. To this day, no one has explained how… pic.twitter.com/7nNBI6y7FB — Mel Gibson 🇺🇸 News (@MelGibsonNew) April 14, 2025

