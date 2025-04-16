Sean Hannity Rips Tax Rate Hike

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 16, 2025

The 40% tax rate trial balloon floated by anonymous White House staffers is not going over well with conservatives.

Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel has the largest radio show audience in America with more than 16 million listeners. On Tuesday, he blasted the rumored tax rate hike.

SEAN HANNITY:

“I just think it is bad for the economy. It seems to go against everything Donald Trump has ever believed in.”

“I’ve been reading the same things you’ve been reading and frankly I just haven’t been believing it.”

“Pretty unbelievable to be honest.”

“What Republicans would go forward with a tax increase when they should be making the Trump tax cuts permanent, eliminating tax on tips, social security and overtime. Because that’s what the President promised. Why would they go in any other direction?”

President DONALD TRUMP:

“We are seeking permanent income tax cuts all across the board.” “I will make the Trump tax cuts permanent.” “I’ll give you a Trump middle class, upper class, lower class, business class big tax cut.” “I hope the House and Senate are able to agree on making the Tax Cuts PERMANENT.”

But now, the anonymous staffers are undermining the President’s promise to the American people.

The tax rate hike to 40% is an idea proposed by Kamala Harris last year. President Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the election and President Trump rightly criticized her for the 40% tax rate idea.

No Republican campaigned on a tax rate hike.

There is no reason to adopt Kamala’s tax policy.

Trump ally LARRY KUDLOW on a tax rate hike:

“This would be among the top three dumbest things I’ve ever heard.”