Schumer: If Trump Disobeys Supreme Court Order 'Extraordinary Action Will Be Necessary'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that if President Donald Trump disobeyed a Supreme Court order, “extraordinary action will be necessary.”

Jansing said, “The Supreme Court said the administration must facilitate the return of Kilmer Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. That has not happened. Are we at the point, Senator, where you feel extraordinary action is warranted?”

Schumer said, “Look, the case will be back to the Supreme Court, they sent it down to the lower court judge. But if the president disobeys a Supreme Court order, extraordinary action will be necessary. We’ve never had that in the Republic before, in the kind of way that the president is doing it. And again, he doesn’t believe in democracy. He doesn’t believe there should be diversity of opinion. He doesn’t believe in due process. You can’t pick up someone off the streets and send them somewhere if you don’t have evidence, if you haven’t presented evidence against them, the country, the democracy is at risk.”

He added, “If the Supreme Court makes a final decision and Trump decides to disobey it, and it will be on all of us, not just the political leaders, but certainly us, but on all Americans to resist that. I think that would happen.”

Source: Breitbart