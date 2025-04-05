Protests Erupt Across the U.S. and Beyond Against Trump

Protests Erupt Against Trump - April 5, 2025

On April 5, 2025, a wave of protests swept across the United States and several countries worldwide, marking a significant escalation in public opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration. With an estimated 1,200 demonstrations planned in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in nations like Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Mexico, and Portugal, the day has been dubbed a global stand against Trump’s policies. The rallying cry, “Hands off our democracy,” encapsulates the demonstrators’ concerns over what they perceive as an assault on democratic values, civil liberties, and social programs under Trump’s leadership.

A Nationwide Movement Gains Momentum

The protests, coordinated by a coalition of grassroots organizations including Third Act, Indivisible, MoveOn, and others, reflect mounting frustration with Trump’s actions since his inauguration earlier this year. Organizers of the “Hands Off” movement—a pro-democracy, pro-worker initiative—have framed the demonstrations as a response to what they call an “illegal power grab” by Trump and his allies, particularly billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The movement, which first gained traction earlier this year with the 50501 protests (50 protests, 50 states, one day), has evolved into a broader call to action against policies ranging from mass deportations to cuts in federal programs like Medicaid and Social Security.

In the U.S., demonstrations took place in state capitals and major cities alike. From Sacramento to Raleigh, protesters gathered outside government buildings, waving American flags—some flown upside down as a symbol of distress—and holding signs with messages like “Defend Democracy,” “No Deportations,” and “Stop the Trump-Musk Takeover.” In Washington, D.C., hundreds rallied near the Capitol, echoing earlier protests this year in support of federal workers and agencies like USAID, which the Trump administration has targeted for dismantling.

Global Solidarity Amplifies the Message

The protests were not confined to American soil. In Canada, demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa under the banner “Tell Trump to Toque Off,” a movement that began in February to oppose Trump’s tariffs and comments about annexing Canada as the “51st state.” In London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, and Lisbon, smaller but vocal crowds joined the cause, denouncing Trump’s policies as a threat to global stability. Posts on X captured the international scope, with one user noting, “The rest of the world knew & you were warned 4 years ago with the riots,” referencing the unrest following Trump’s first term.

The global dimension underscores a shared anxiety about Trump’s agenda, particularly his immigration crackdown and trade policies, which have sparked tensions with allies and neighbors. In Mexico, protesters waved national flags alongside American ones, symbolizing solidarity with immigrants facing deportation threats in the U.S.

Key Issues Fueling the Protests

Several flashpoints have galvanized today’s demonstrations:

Immigration Policies : Trump’s executive orders targeting millions of undocumented immigrants, coupled with pardons for Capitol riot participants, have drawn ire from activists. Earlier this year, protests in Dallas and Los Angeles highlighted fears of mass deportations, a concern that persists as the administration escalates its crackdown.

: Trump’s executive orders targeting millions of undocumented immigrants, coupled with pardons for Capitol riot participants, have drawn ire from activists. Earlier this year, protests in Dallas and Los Angeles highlighted fears of mass deportations, a concern that persists as the administration escalates its crackdown. Elon Musk and DOGE : Musk’s role in slashing federal budgets and laying off tens of thousands of government workers has made him a lightning rod for criticism. Protesters chanted “Deport Elon Musk” and “No one voted for Elon,” reflecting anger over his unelected influence. The “Tesla Takedown” movement, which began targeting Tesla showrooms in March, resurfaced today with calls to boycott the company.

: Musk’s role in slashing federal budgets and laying off tens of thousands of government workers has made him a lightning rod for criticism. Protesters chanted “Deport Elon Musk” and “No one voted for Elon,” reflecting anger over his unelected influence. The “Tesla Takedown” movement, which began targeting Tesla showrooms in March, resurfaced today with calls to boycott the company. Project 2025 : The conservative policy blueprint, despite Trump’s campaign disavowal, remains a focal point of opposition. Critics argue that its implementation—evident in appointees like Tom Homan and Russ Vought—threatens minority rights, reproductive freedoms, and government oversight.

: The conservative policy blueprint, despite Trump’s campaign disavowal, remains a focal point of opposition. Critics argue that its implementation—evident in appointees like Tom Homan and Russ Vought—threatens minority rights, reproductive freedoms, and government oversight. Erosion of Democracy: Organizers and participants alike have decried what they see as authoritarian moves, including the suppression of dissent and the gutting of federal agencies. “The fight for democracy is not a left versus right issue; it’s an up versus down issue,” one organizer told Newsweek, emphasizing the broad coalition behind the protests.

Voices from the Ground

Demonstrators brought personal stakes to the forefront. In Boston, Kylie Bemis, a Native American, transgender, and autistic professor, joined the protests, telling Newsweek, “I’ve always been involved in advocating for issues… we’ve taken our democracy for granted.” In Maryland, retiree Robert Wald, 62, cited his responsibility as a parent: “I view climate change as a direct threat to the future of all young people, and so I have a responsibility to do something about that.”

In Dallas, where thousands marched last month against immigration policies, Salvador Arthur Cedillo, a Navy veteran, said Trump’s cuts to veterans’ services inspired him to act. “The president’s crackdown on dissent is inspiring me to stand up and let my voice be heard,” he told CNN.

A Fragmented Yet Persistent Resistance

While today’s protests mark a high point in scale and coordination, observers note that the 2025 “resistance” remains fragmented compared to the massive, unified marches of Trump’s first term, like the 2017 Women’s March. French outlet Le Monde described it as “a real but scattered phenomenon,” with daily, often small-scale actions—like those outside Tesla dealerships or at national parks—complementing larger rallies. Despite this, the movement shows no signs of fading, with plans for further demonstrations already in motion.

Looking Ahead

As night falls on April 5, 2025, the protests signal a deepening divide in the U.S. and a growing international chorus of concern. While Trump’s supporters argue he has a mandate from his 2024 victory, his opponents see today’s turnout—potentially the largest single-day protest since his first inauguration—as proof of widespread rejection. Whether this momentum translates into tangible policy shifts remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the “Hands Off” movement has ignited a fire that could burn well beyond this historic day.