President Trump posts images of MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 19, 2025

On Friday, President Donald Trump shared a photo of tattoos belonging to MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, recently deported to El Salvador after illegally living in the U.S. The tattoos on his knuckles, linked to MS-13, feature a marijuana leaf, smiley face, cross, and skull, spelling out "MS-13."

The photo was released following claims by Democratic lawmakers that the Trump administration wrongfully deported Abrego Garcia, who lived with his wife in Maryland, to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CEDOT). This prompted Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) to travel to El Salvador to seek the return of the foreign terrorist to the U.S.