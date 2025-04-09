President Trump demolishes Adam Schiff on stage

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent
Published: April 09, 2025
🤣HOLY SMOKES! President Trump just demolished Adam Schiff on stage:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2025
"We call him watermelon head. How can that big, fat face stand on a neck that looked like this finger? It is the weirdest thing. Nobody can understand it. He’s a degenerate.”
pic.twitter.com/TFiNluHMjC
"We call him watermelon head. How can that big, fat face stand on a neck that looked like this finger? It is the weirdest thing. Nobody can understand it. He’s a degenerate.”