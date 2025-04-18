Owens and Barr Feud Over Public Apology and Privacy

A public feud between Candace Owens and Roseanne Barr has escalated on social media, centered around comments and an apology related to their private exchanges. Owens highlighted the selective sharing of private messages by Barr, while Barr expressed regret over her initial threat of violence but maintained her stance on being upset by Owens' statements. This exchange has sparked discussions on the authenticity of public apologies and the ethics of revealing private communications.

Thanks for the apology Roseanne— it is accepted and as I’m sure you saw on my show today, I did not elect to attack you back. My point was that I had always been kind to you and had always defended you and yet you seem to always publicly trash me and then privately apologize… https://t.co/f8HHHg5O9G — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 18, 2025