Owens and Barr Feud Over Public Apology and Privacy

A public feud between Candace Owens and Roseanne Barr has escalated on social media, centered around comments and an apology related to their private exchanges. Owens highlighted the selective sharing of private messages by Barr, while Barr expressed regret over her initial threat of violence but maintained her stance on being upset by Owens' statements. This exchange has sparked discussions on the authenticity of public apologies and the ethics of revealing private communications.