Oklahoma Pastor Who Foretold Trump Assassination Attempt Shares Papal Prophecy Warning of Catastrophe for Humanity

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 25, 2025

Brandon Dale Biggs, an Oklahoma pastor and self-proclaimed prophet, has garnered attention for his visions, including a claimed prediction of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Since 2014, Biggs says God revealed to him a vision of the next pope standing beside the Antichrist—a charismatic yet deceitful figure—signaling the start of apocalyptic end times.

Following Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday at age 88, Biggs believes his 2014 vision holds new weight. He describes a vivid dream of a slim, white man in traditional papal attire—white robe and stole—standing next to the Antichrist, dressed in dark clothing symbolizing evil.

While Biggs avoids directly interpreting the vision’s meaning, he cites a 2025 message from God, saying, “The Lord said He was cleaning house, that judgment would begin within the house of the Lord first.” He ominously predicts the deaths of prominent church figures, though he clarifies he did not foresee the Pope’s passing, but rather other religious leaders’ fates.

Though some dismiss him as superstitious, Biggs gained credibility for accurately predicting, in April 2024, an assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, describing a bullet narrowly missing Trump’s head and damaging his eardrum.

As the Catholic Church prepares to elect a new pope within 15 to 20 days, focus has shifted to twelve cardinal candidates, eight of whom are white: Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdo, Angelo Scola, Reinhard Marx, Marc Ouellet, Robert Prevost, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Michael Czerny. Several match Biggs’ description of the future pope, including Parolin, Erdo, Prevost, Pizzaballa, and Czerny.

Polymarket, a Manhattan-based cryptocurrency prediction platform, lists Cardinal Parolin as the leading candidate, lending intrigue to Biggs’ prophecies.