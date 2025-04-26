NY Times is Not Happy Because Trump Wore a Blue Suit at Pope’s Funeral

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 26, 2025

The New York Times recently published a piece expressing dismay over President Donald Trump’s choice of attire at the funeral of Pope Francis, zeroing in on his decision to wear a dark blue suit and tie instead of the traditional black. The article, dripping with indignation, paints Trump’s sartorial choice as a breach of protocol, suggesting it was disrespectful to the solemn occasion. But this criticism is nothing more than another attempt by the liberal media to nitpick and vilify Trump, turning a non-issue into a headline to fuel their anti-Trump narrative. In reality, Trump’s blue suit was a reflection of his unapologetic individuality and a subtle nod to American identity, not a slight against the Pope or the Catholic Church.

Funerals, especially for a figure as revered as Pope Francis, are undeniably solemn events, and protocol often calls for black attire as a sign of mourning. But the New York Times conveniently overlooks the nuance of cultural and personal expression in such moments. Trump, known for his bold and distinctive style, has never been one to conform to the rigid expectations of the establishment—whether political, social, or sartorial. His dark blue suit, described as impeccably tailored and paired with a matching tie, was hardly a garish or casual choice. It was a dignified, understated outfit that still conveyed respect while reflecting his personality and, arguably, his role as a representative of the United States.

Blue, after all, is a color deeply tied to American identity. It’s a cornerstone of the Stars and Stripes, symbolizing vigilance, perseverance, and justice. By wearing a dark blue suit, Trump may well have been signaling his commitment to these values, even on a global stage. To interpret this as disrespect requires a leap that only the most biased critics would make. The New York Times article cites unnamed “Vatican observers” and social media posts to amplify the supposed outrage, but these sources feel like cherry-picked voices to prop up a flimsy narrative. Where is the evidence that the Vatican itself took offense? Where are the statements from Catholic leaders condemning Trump’s attire? They’re conspicuously absent, because this “controversy” exists primarily in the minds of Trump’s detractors.

Let’s not forget the context: Trump attended the funeral to honor Pope Francis, a leader he has publicly praised for his compassion and moral clarity. His presence at the Vatican, alongside other world leaders, was a gesture of respect and solidarity with the global Catholic community. To reduce his participation to a fashion critique is not just petty—it’s a deliberate distraction from the substance of his attendance. Trump has a history of defying elitist norms, whether it’s challenging political correctness or rejecting the stuffy conventions of global diplomacy. His blue suit fits squarely in that tradition, a quiet but confident assertion that he won’t be boxed in by the expectations of the establishment media or the globalist elite.

The New York Times’ fixation on Trump’s attire also reeks of hypocrisy. When other world leaders bend protocol—whether through their words, actions, or even clothing—the same outlet often frames it as a bold or refreshing break from tradition. Yet when Trump does it, it’s a scandal. This double standard is par for the course for a publication that has spent years trying to undermine Trump’s presidency and discredit his supporters. The article’s tone, with its sanctimonious hand-wringing, is less about genuine concern for Vatican etiquette and more about scoring cheap points against a man the paper loves to hate.

Trump’s supporters, however, see through this nonsense. On platforms like X, many have rallied to his defense, pointing out that the focus on his suit is a manufactured controversy meant to distract from his leadership and achievements. They argue, rightly, that Trump’s presence at the funeral was what mattered, not the shade of his suit. One user on X summed it up perfectly: “The NYT is more upset about Trump’s suit than they are about actual global issues. Typical.” This sentiment resonates with millions who are tired of the media’s relentless obsession with tearing down a leader who dares to be different.

In the grand scheme, Trump’s blue suit is a footnote in a much larger story of his resilience and defiance. He’s a leader who doesn’t bow to the whims of the media or the pressures of conformity, even at a papal funeral. His choice of attire wasn’t a rejection of respect for Pope Francis—it was a reflection of his authenticity, his refusal to play by the rules of a hypocritical elite. The New York Times may clutch its pearls, but for Trump’s supporters, the blue suit is just another reason to admire a man who stays true to himself, no matter the stage.

Of course, Drudge couldn't resist:

Read the NY Times Hit Piece Here.